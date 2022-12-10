UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

SRC stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

