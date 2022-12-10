UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $57,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

