Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.11) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $48.55 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $81.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

