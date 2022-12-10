United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

