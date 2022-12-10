Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNIT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

