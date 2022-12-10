Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,993 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,383 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $459,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Uniti Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,212,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 179,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

