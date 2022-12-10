Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.94. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

