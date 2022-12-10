Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $23,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 269,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 98,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

