Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $32.75 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after buying an additional 1,234,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.