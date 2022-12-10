Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

OLED stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

