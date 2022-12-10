Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $114,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

