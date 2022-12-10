VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 489,341 shares.The stock last traded at $45.90 and had previously closed at $45.93.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.