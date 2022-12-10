VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,921 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $24.32.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

Institutional Trading of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,892,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,477,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

