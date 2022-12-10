Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

