Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

