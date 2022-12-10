Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

