Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,804 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

