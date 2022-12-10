Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FNV opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.