Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

