Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $6,277,885 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

