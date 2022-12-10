Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,906 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

