Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 142,683 Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,683 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GEE Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

