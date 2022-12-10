Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Stock Performance

Ondas stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONDS. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.