Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 204,965 Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 204,965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 626,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTT stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Ocean Power Technologies ( NASDAQ:OPTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 983.51%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

