Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 28,667 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of LYT stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers.

