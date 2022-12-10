Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,722 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SID. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 73.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SID stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

