Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 51,744 Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Austin Gold Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AUST opened at 0.91 on Friday. Austin Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of 0.70 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.00.
Austin Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austin Gold (AUST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.