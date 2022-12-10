Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 51,744 Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Austin Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AUST opened at 0.91 on Friday. Austin Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of 0.70 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.00.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

