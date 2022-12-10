Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The9 were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCTY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The9 Limited has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

