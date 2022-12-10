Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

