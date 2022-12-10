Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,487 Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

