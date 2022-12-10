Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,647 Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Udemy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Udemy by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 398,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Udemy by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Udemy Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

