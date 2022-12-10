Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,566 Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

