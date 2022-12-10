Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,666 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

