Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 27,275 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

