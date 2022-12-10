Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 2.1 %

CFVIU stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

In other CF Acquisition Corp. VI news, insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc acquired 1,159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,159,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

