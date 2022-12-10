Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

