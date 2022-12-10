Virtu Financial LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

BKKT opened at $1.68 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

