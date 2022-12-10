Virtu Financial LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $202,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,241.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $281.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.81. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HNRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hallador Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

