Virtu Financial LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AvePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 32.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.04. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

