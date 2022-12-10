Virtu Financial LLC Has $120,000 Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

