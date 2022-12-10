Virtu Financial LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Triatomic Management LP boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 682.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 234,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 3.6 %

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -0.73. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

