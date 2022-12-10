Virtu Financial LLC Invests $102,000 in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 286,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 204,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caribou Biosciences

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.66. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.