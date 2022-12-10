Virtu Financial LLC Invests $102,000 in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXII. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

GXII stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

