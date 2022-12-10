Virtu Financial LLC Invests $106,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,526,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 475,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

