Virtu Financial LLC Invests $114,000 in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 176,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

