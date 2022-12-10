Virtu Financial LLC Invests $118,000 in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

111 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.96. 111, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

About 111

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

