Virtu Financial LLC Invests $118,000 in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

Shares of MICS stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $26,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $230,623. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Singing Machine Profile

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

