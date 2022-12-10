Virtu Financial LLC Invests $95,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,742,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 89.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Down 8.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $1.60 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $520.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

