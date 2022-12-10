Virtu Financial LLC Invests $95,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 435.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 335,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,558 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Under Armour by 50.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 325,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.