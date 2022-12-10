Virtu Financial LLC Invests $99,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 864,700 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,705,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 301.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $925,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

